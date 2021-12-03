Mrunal Thakur bags Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Award, know which Bollywood celebs helped her to stay fit

Mrunal Thakur bags Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Award, At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Mrunal Thakur won the Lokmat Most Stylish Rising Star Award. Her early screen appearances were starring roles in Sonia in the drama film Love Sonia (2018).

Know how Hrithik, John, Shahid helped Mrunal to stay fit.

Mrunal is now one of the fittest actresses in the industry but do you know who inspired and motivated her to stay fit?

Her co-stars yes in her recent interview with Rediff Contributor PS Aaryan Khanna, Mrunal told how her co-stars Hrithik, John, and Shahid helped her she said, "If you look at them and the amount of hard work and dedication that they put in, it is incredible,"

She further added 'My playlist only consists of songs from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or Batla House and Shahid's films, If you look at them and the amount of hard work and dedication that they put in, it is incredible. I am absolutely blessed to be working with the fittest actors. It also allows me to push myself. Earlier, I'd eat anything, including junk food, but right now I am the opposite. I may not be skinny, but I feel I am the fittest (that I've ever been)'.

When she was asked about the daily workout dairies Mrunal replied, My trainer, Rohit makes sure that I do different sorts of workouts. We do bits of kickboxing, functional training, cardio, and strength training as well. He is also introducing me to Jujutsu. It is very difficult because you need crazy amounts of stamina and endurance for stuff like that. But I am really excited to explore that side of me as well.

She also talked about the Bollywood actress which she looks after the most 'First is Freida Pinto. I love her. I love how secure she is, and how she will always push me ahead and tell me what is appropriate. She helped me during the press junkets (of Love Sonia) because I used to get really scared of facing journalists and I was really horrible at answering questions, even though I knew the answers. I couldn't speak. I had that fear. I also like Priyanka Chopra's confidence. I like her growth. And finally, Kareena Kapoor. I love how she never stops. She makes sure she is working round the clock. During both her pregnancies she was always working' Mrunal said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be soon seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor.



