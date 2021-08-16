Mrunal Thakur on what's it like living in 'hectic schedules'

New Delhi, Aug 16 Mrunal Thakur says when the lockdown happened, she knew she would get back to the hectic schedule something that actors live for.

Mrunal's latest release is the Farhan Akhtar starrer "Toofan". She next has "Jersey" and "Aankh Micholi".

Does the fast paced life in Bollywood ever get exhausting?

Mrunal told : "When the second wave came and the lockdown happened... I knew I would get back to this hectic schedule and this is what we live for..."

"Shooting back-to-back... I know I feel exhausted but I always feel like this is the time, I have the opportunity and if not now then when?" added the 29-year-old actress.

Mrunal will also be seen with actor Dulquer Salmaan in their yet-to-be-titled trilingual film.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor