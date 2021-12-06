"Mujhe nahi pata, actually meri mummy ko pata hai" Kartik Aaryan on his bank balance

Remember the monologue of Kartik Aryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, well no one can forget it, the actor who becomes so popular in such a short duration is ruling the industry with his comic characters, Kartik Aaryan is the actor who is known for his comic and romantic roles in the movies.

He is been in the discussion for weeks now, his controversy with Jahnvi Kapoor is now talk of the town it is said that the actor also lost several major roles because of Janhvi Kapoor and his evergreen love story with Sara Ali Khan can never be faded.

Recently the actor once again amazed fans with his latest statements, in his interview with agenda AajTak 2021 event, the actor was asked about his bank balance to which Kartik replied "Mujhe nahi pata, actually meri mummy ko pata hai. Sach bol raha hu" Kartik also stated that his mother was the first person who sat on hi Lamborgini which he had bought this year.

Kartik also opened about his relationship status said he is single and the most eligible bachelor in the industry as the rest of the actors are getting married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several lineups for his upcoming films, he will be soon seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada