Mumbai court warns Kangana in defamation case by Javed Akhtar

Actress Kangana Ranaut was again absent from the hearing of the alleged defamation case of lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday citing health reasons. On that, the Mumbai court has said it will issue a warrant against her if she fails to appear on the next date of hearing on September 20. The case is being heard in Andheri Magistrate's Court.

The lawyer submitted a medical certificate before the court and said the actor has been traveling for the promotion of her film and has "developed COVID-19 symptoms". However, this is Kangana's eighth time she has remained absent since the trial began in February. This is an attempt to delay legal proceedings by absenteeism, argued Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bhanushali.

However, if Kangana's test is negative, she will appear at a later date, Siddiqui said. The next hearing is scheduled for September 20 and she has been directed to appear in court. Both Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were present at the hearing.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against actor Kangana Ranaut. Akhtar, in his suit, cited the interviews given by Ranaut to a TV channel and various statements made by her post the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.