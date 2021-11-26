Mumbai cruise drug case: Arbaaz Merchant got irritated after his father asked him to pose said, "'Stop it, dad"

Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant arrived on Friday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau to mark their attendance regarding the drug case. The two got arrested by the NCB in a drug case and get bail by Bombay high court. But the court strictly prohibited their outgoing from the Country.

Every Friday they have to come to the NCB office for their attendance but today something funny happened, while Arbaaz Merchant was leaving the NCB office, the media captured Starkid and recorded the video which is going so viral on social media. In this video, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant was posing for Paparazzi while his Arbaaz was inside the office to mark his presence, as soon he came out his dad pulls him over and asked to pose, Arbaaz posed for a few minutes but when the camera persons started asking them to turn in different directions to pose, Arbaaz got irritated, but his father asked Arbaaz to pose accordingly then the boy lost his cool and said, 'Stop it, dad.' He then walks off and enters his car.

Aryan and Arbaaz were accused by the NCB of consuming drugs, in this regard the star kids spent weeks in Jail after 3 attempts they got bail. However, there is no such evidence found in this regard.

