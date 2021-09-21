Mumbai Police Crime Branch found 119 porn videos from Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop & hardrive disk
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2021 11:49 AM2021-09-21T11:49:16+5:302021-09-21T11:50:44+5:30
Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said that during the investigation in a pornography case, police found 119 porn ...
Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said that during the investigation in a pornography case, police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores.
Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe is expected to walk out from the jail today, a day after he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.
The Mumbai court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.
The court has also granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000.
Open in app
During the investigation (in a pornography case), police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores: Mumbai Police Crime Branch pic.twitter.com/ZZNL5aY3EG— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021