Mumbai Police Crime Branch found 119 porn videos from Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop & hardrive disk

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 21, 2021 11:49 AM2021-09-21T11:49:16+5:302021-09-21T11:50:44+5:30

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said that during the investigation in a pornography case, police found 119 porn videos from businessman Raj Kundra's mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores. 

Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe is expected to walk out from the jail today, a day after he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.

The Mumbai court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The court has also granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000.

