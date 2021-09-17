Mumbai Police files case against Sahil Khan for allegedly instigating Manoj Patil to attempt suicide

Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. Patil is currently undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Former Mr India contest winner, Manoj Patil attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday. In his suicide note, Patil mentioned actor Sahil Khan. As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.He attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming sleeping pills.

However, Sahil Khan has denied all such claims. The actor in his interview to E-Times said, “I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took ₹2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well. Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar. I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds.”

Sahil also said Raj had submitted all relevant papers to the police. “It is strange that Manoj Patil has not mentioned Faujdar's name. I have only helped that boy on social media and Patil is directly taking my name and there is no mention of the Faujdar case. All I have done is support the boy and stood against selling steroids, since it's a crime in our country. What if the guy had died after consuming expired steroids? This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no direct association with Manoj, I have not had any transaction with him either,” he added.



