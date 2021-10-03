Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan detained by NCB in drugs party on cruise

The Narcotics Control Room (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including the son of a Bollywood superstar. It also includes Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan is also among the 10 persons arrested by the NCB. According to the information received, the drug party was organized on a luxurious cruise of 2,000 passengers called Cordelia. It consisted mainly of the upper classes. Aryan Khan is also being questioned in the case. Aryan Khan has been questioned about his links with the drug party. But no charges have been filed against him so far and he has not been arrested. The matter is being investigated, said NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede. Besides, summons have been issued to six organizers of the drug party.

According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan's mobile phone has been seized and information is being gathered from it. Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and messages are being investigated. The NCB has also arrested three youths who had come to Mumbai from Delhi for the cruise party and are also being questioned. All three are said to be the daughters of big entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was invited as a VIP guest at the party during an interrogation by NCB officials. No fee was charged from him for coming on the cruise. He also said that others were invited on the cruise using his name.

According to sources, an official said that the people involved in the case had hidden drugs in their pants, underwear, collars and the women had hidden the drugs in the handles of their purses.



