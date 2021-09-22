Naga Chaitanya and Samantha living separately amidst divorce rumours?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, are rumoured to have separated. Neither Samantha nor Naga Chaitanya have issued any clarification over the divorce rumours According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Samantha is planning to shift Mumbai and is currently looking for a house in the city. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has reportedly moved out of their Gachibowli residence where he used to reside with Samantha. Reports suggest that he has moved back to his family home and is currently staying with his parents. It is said that Nagarjuna also tried to reconcile between the couple but failed.

A source close to the family said to Spotboye, "Naga is so loving, so much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on-screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very hard to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start.” The source further had added, "Naga has never cheated on his wife. He has been a loving husband ever since he got married to Samantha in 2017." And, that he wants to fix things with her. Samantha recently travelled to Goa with her bunch of girlfriends. She posted several pictures, videos from her beach vacay, enjoying cyling, kaykaying in the middle of nature. The fact she hasn't taken any vacation with Naga Chaitanya in the recent past has raised questions on whether this trip with her girls was a break from her troubled married life. Recently, when the trailer of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Love Story surfaced online, Samantha reposted his tweet and declared it a "WINNER." Samantha tagged Chay's co-star Sai Pallavi in her tweet but not him.