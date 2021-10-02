Nagarjuna calls his son's divorce with Samantha Akkineni 'Unfortunate'

Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued a statement after his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni announced their separation. Taking to Twitter, he said that she ‘will always be dear’ to the family.He also added that whatever happened between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is very personal. After much speculation, n, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed that they have separated. Naga Chaitanya's father and Samantha's father-in-law Nagarjuna took to Twitter to react to their separation.

Nagarjuna's statement read, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic)."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya issued a statement, which read, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic)."Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated for three years and tied the knot on October 7, 2017 in Goa.