"Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye" says Kriti Sanon on been being called 'Female Aamir Khan'

As we can see the Bollywood couples are stealing the spotlight with their wedding rumors, Kriti Sanon is single-handedly ruling the industry, while everyone is busy in their personal life Kriti is giving back-to-back hits to the Bollywood industry.

After the major success of her film, Mimi Kriti has created a sensation, she has now several lineups of the films, and her back-to-back interviews are creating storm amongst the audiences.

In a recent interview with India Today, the actress was asked that if she can be called 'female Aamir Khan' because she too never fails and shy away from getting out of her comfort zone, to which she replied "Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain" Kriti has put up 15kgs for Mimi which was commendable.

She further commented "But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain...aur jab woh bohot saraya jaata hain...jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain"

She also gave her views on live-in-relationship "There is nothing wrong in it. But, agar aap mujhe puchoge ki aaj, nahi....mere parents I don't think...meri mom bohot bindaas behave karti hai...bolegi haan toh kya hogya...but when I have to or when I will...she will ask me what is the need...so I don't feel the need. But tomorrow if I am in a relationship, and I have to test it before marriage...because marriage is an important decision...then you never know" Kriti said.

Talking about the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey.