Nakul Roshan Sahdev fills his cup as alcoholic 'Casanova' in web series 'Girgit'

Mumbai, Oct 1 Actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev was noticed for his role 'Gully Boy' and he is also known for his strong performances in 'Love Lust Confusion' and 'Pagglait', many others. The actor will be seen as a main lead in upcoming thriller mystery series 'Girgit'.

Nakul will essay the character of 'Ranbir Khetan' in the series. 'Ranbir' is a rich, alcoholic Casanova, who gets embroiled in a murder case.

While defining his character, Nakul shares: "What I really liked about 'Ranbir' is that he is unabashed. He has no filter as to how his mind processes. You can say he is bravado personified. So, it is an interesting space to get into."

Talking about the series, Nakul says: "The world of 'Girgit' is surreal. Everyone is twisted and weird in a way, and you will like their weirdness. It's a fast-paced series, in a very Guy Ritchie space. Each one of us has a side to us that we hide in society. What happens when we put it out in front of society? That is what 'Girgit' is about."

This is the first time Nakul will be leading a series, and he is excited about this without taking any pressure. "I never take any pressure. That has been my stance from the beginning," he concludes: "There is a restless energy of excitement more than nervousness."

'Girgit' will be streaming from the last week of October on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

