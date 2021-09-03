Nakuul Mehta: I'm not trying to take anyone's place in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actor Nakuul Mehta, who portrays the character of 'Ram Kapoor' in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', says he is not trying to fill the place of actor Ram Kapoor who played the lead role in the first season of this show. But rather he is trying to play the role in a different style.

He said: "Whilst I'm definitely not looking at filling anyone's shoes, as is asked often, for mainly two reasons, figuratively and literally both Ram Kapoor and I wear different sizes. However, I do intend to give it my best and hopefully 'Sakshi' and 'Ram' can look back and be proud of what we have made."

Nakuul added: "I am so excited to bring this show to our audiences a decade from when it was first aired. It was an iconic show and to be able to hopefully take some part of this legacy ahead is both exciting and challenging. It instinctively felt right when the makers and network reached out to me to play Ram's role. It's also the first time I am collaborating with Ekta Kapoor."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as 'Ram' and 'Priya', airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor