Naseeruddin Shah: Three Khan's will be subjected to harassment if they speak their minds

Naseeruddin Shah has always been in limelight for his acting and his controversial statements. Recently the actor had landed in trouble for sharing a video and criticising ‘sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan’.

Now Shah has commented on why the three Khans in Bollywood do not speak their minds. He said Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh maintain silence because if they speak their mind they will be harassed.

Naseeruddin Shah said, “They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they will be subjected to. They have so much to lose. It will not be just financial harassment, it is not about losing an endorsement or two. It’s a question of their entire establishments getting harassed.”

“It is not just Javed saab or me, it is anyone who speaks out against this right wing mentality and it is growing on both sides,” the Naseeruddin added.