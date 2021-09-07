Natasha Bharadwaj borrowed doctor mom's stethoscope for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Actress Natasha Bharadwaj, who plays a resident doctor in the upcoming web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', says as her mother is a doctor, she borrowed the lab coat and stethoscope of her mother for her role in the show.

Sharing how she bagged the role on the show, Natasha said, "I had auditioned for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and when I was told the part, I knew that I want to do this because as an actor, I am greedy and this was a role that I did not want to let go."

"So after I was shortlisted, I waited for almost a month and as I did not hear from them I thought I am not getting the part. Then one day, while I was driving, I got a call about the confirmation, and as soon as I reached home, I asked my mother to give me her lab coat and stethoscope and that's how I broke the news to her because she knew that I had auditioned for this role. It was heartwarming and overwhelming for both of us."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show also features - Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi among others.

'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' will release on September 9 and stream on Amazon Prime Video.

