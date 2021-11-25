National Award winning choreographer Sivasankar hospitalised in critical condition

Shiva Shankar, national award-winning choreographer, has tested positive for a novel coronavirus and his health is in severe condition. He has been receiving treatment at AIG Hospital for the past four days, but his son is unable to pay his hospital bills. Doctors determined that 75 percent of the lungs were infected. According to reports, his elder son Ajay and wife have also contracted the virus and are currently in serious condition too. While Ajay is receiving treatment at hospital, his wife is currently under home quarantine. Their younger son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the entire family in these hard times.

Some of the reports also claim that Sivasankar's family is having hard time managing the hospital expenses and have requested for financial help. Sivasankar worked in more than 10 languages but majorly with South Indian films, including Tamil films & Telugu films. Having worked on over 800 feature films, Sivasankar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the song "Dheera Dheera Dheera", SS Rajamouli's historical drama Magadheera (2008). He has also worked in Telugu films like Khaidi, Ammoru, Suryavansham, Thiruda Thirudi, Allari Pidugu, Magadheera, Mahatma, Baahubali: The Beginning. Sivasankar has also appeared in acting roles, notably starring as Ajith Kumar's dance instructor in K. S. Ravikumar's Varalaru (2006).

