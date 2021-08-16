Nayanthara confirms her engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara has confirmed her engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The actor also revealed that the couple would announce details to the public when they get married. Nayanthara shared that the engagement happened in the presence of close family members and added that it was a close-knit affair. She also added that Vignesh Shivan inspires her to be ambitious and makes her feel she is good at what she does. “He makes me feel loved,” the actress said. Nayanthara further added that there has never occurred a situation where she had to ask permission to do something. “But I tell him everything,” she shared. The superstar also spoke about the way her beau Vignesh Shivan takes care of his mother and family. “The way he takes care of his mother, sister, and family, speaks for itself. That surprises me every day. It's been 6 years, and I see this every day,” she shared.

While promoting her recently released film Netrikann, Nayanthara said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet." Nayanthara also spoke in detail about playing the titular role as a person with visual impairment in Milind Rau’s movie Netrikann. The film started streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar from August 13 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Aval fame Milind, the movie is bankrolled by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. Netrikann is also co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan.