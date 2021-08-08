Nazriya Nazim pens adorable birthday note for her 'Shanu' Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned a year older today, and on the special day, his actress wife, Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to wish her husband on his special day. She shared a photo with Faasil in which the latter is out of focus. She quipped, “Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! 😜” “Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..🤍 Happy happy birthday ! 🤗😘🥳,” she added. Actor Dulquer Salmaan also wished his childhood friend in a really special way.

He posted a picture of himself and Fahadh Faasil and wrote: "Happiest birthday, Shanu! For some reason, none of us seem to take pictures together when we hang out." "It's been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always, we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on," he added. On the work front, Nazriya Nazim is shooting for her Tollywood debut film titled, Ante Sundaraniki. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Nani. The film is said to be a musical rom-com. Fahadh, on the other hand, after the release of the highly-anticipated film Malik, is shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The team is shooting for the film in Chennai. Fahad Faasil will also be seen as an antagonist in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar.