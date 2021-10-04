NCB finds shocking materials on Aryan Khan's phone in drugs case

NCB has sought custody for Aryan Khan till October 11. It said 'shocking incriminating material' was found on his phone. ASG Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court says accused Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were booked under sections 8C, 20, 27 and 35 of the NDPS Act. Five more have been arrested and are under investigation, he submits before court. NCB seeks 9 days of custody for the accused. Three persons—Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha—who were arrested after they were questioned in the wake of Saturday night’s raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, had earlier been remanded in NCB custody till Monday.

On Sunday, NCB had sought custody of the arrested trio till October 5. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde had pleaded for Aryan’s bail arguing that it was a bailable offence and no contraband had been found in his possession. But the court remanded the trio in custody till Monday. The NCB said that there was material in the form of WhatsApp chats against the three, allegedly ‘showing nexus with peddlers and suppliers on regular basis’. The three are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related to charges of possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances. Meanwhile, Lawyer Satish Maneshinde appearing for Aryan Khan says no substance seized from his client is in contravention of the NDPS Act. “If any substance is seized from any other person (co-accused), that doesn't make any ground to take my client into custody,”As per NCB, they have found cocaine, mephedrone, MDMA and ecstasy from the cruise ship. They are yet to determine the quantity of the drugs seized, which will determine the sections that could be invoked in the case.

