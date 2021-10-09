NCB Panchnama: Aryan Khan had consumed charas

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other accused in the Mumbai drugs case have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. All the accused are currently being held at Arthur Road Jail. Did Aryan Khan, who was arrested in this case, take drugs or not? Such a question is being presented. According to NCB officials, Aryan Khan consumes charas. An investigation has revealed that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying 6 grams of charas in his shoes and carried it on a cruise.

The Cordelia Cruise was raided by the NCB on October 2 in the deep sea of ​​Mumbai. Important threads related to this drugs party are slowly unraveling. Arbaaz Merchant was thoroughly interrogated when NCB officials raided the cruise. When NCB officials questioned Arbaaz Merchant, Arbaaz Merchant himself pulled out a zip lock pouch containing charas from his shoes. Arbaaz confessed that he had charas with Aryan Khan and was on his way to have fun on the cruise. When questioned by NCB officials, Aryan Khan confessed that he used to take hashish and that it was taken to consume on the cruise trip. This has been mentioned in the panchnama conducted by the NCB during the raid in the cruise drugs case.