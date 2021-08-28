NCB raids residence of actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday conducted raids at the residence of actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case. An NCB official confirmed that searches were currently underway at the actor’s residence. The veteran actor has courted controversy earlier as well due to his unruly behaviour.



In 2018, Armaan was arrested by the Excise department for holding alcohol bottles at home, more than the permitted number. He was also booked by the police for physical assault on his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Later, Neeru dropped the case against the actor. Armaan Kohli is known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman' and Salman Khan starter 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. He was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman.