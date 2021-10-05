NCB recovers objectionable photos in Aryan Khan's mobile phone

On Saturday night, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 5 others were nabbed by the NCB officials in a drug bust on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. Now as per a Bollywood Life report, the agency has shared some crucial details about the interrogation and raid as they told the court that they have founded objectionable pics in Aryan Khan's mobile phone, which are related to drugs. They also said that they have found chats about the drugs in the device. NCB has asked court for the custody as they want to find out that how these drugs reach them. They shared their concern for the youth as their addiction towards this affects the society and their respective families. NCB has revealed that the drug peddlers have used the codenames during their chats with Aryan and other people who got nabbed in the raid. The report further adds that Aryan Khan broke down during his interrogation by officials and also confessed that he has been consuming varied kinds of drugs for the past four years. The star kid was polite and cooperative during the interrogation and revealed that he took drugs during his stay in Dubai, UK and other countries.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail as he said, "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues and friends from industry and stalwarts from other sections have been united in their support for him since Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB. Among the first people to speak up in support of Shah Rukh was his Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who not only empathised with the actor as a parent but also slammed people for making Bollywood a “soft target”. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son Sikander also said that law should be allowed to take its own course. “All I can say is that when it comes to anything that involves the law, let it take its own course,” he said during a media interaction. “How can I just go around and say ‘he is guilty, she is guilty, ye murderer hai, woh murderer hai’? Do you even have any idea how you can destroy someone’s life with your loose mouth talking about, him or anybody else? I think it’s very important as a human being to first know facts, you can’t loosely talk about anyone.”