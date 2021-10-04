NCB to search Shah Rukh Khan’s house in drugs case after Aryan's arrest?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be presented today for his bail hearing after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug probe. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was sent to one day’s remand after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. Speculations were rife that NCB will pay a visit to SRK’s sprawling bungalow Mannat for further probe in the matter. However, according to a E-Times report, the investigating agency has denied all such claims.

Aryan Khan is being represented by senior advocate Satish Manshinde and he had argued in court that his client was invited to the event being held on the cruise by the organisers. Defending Aryan, he had said, “No incriminating material has been recovered from him (Aryan Khan). There is no possession or evidence of consumption. Although the sections under which Aryan Khan has been booked are all bailable offences, I am willing to settle for one day's NCB custody so that we can file for bail before the regular court."



According to reports, nothing was found on Aryan when he was taken into custody and hence he has booked only on consumption charges. Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have also been arrested by the NCB. They were arrested on Sunday at 2 pm for involvement in consumption, selling and purchasing of contraband. The accused have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and 1.33 lakhs in cash. While Aryan Khan was booked for consumption of drugs, Arbaaz and Munmun were arrested for possession.