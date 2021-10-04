NCB to seek further custody of Aryan Khan in drugs case?

The Narcotics Control Bureau's recent drug bust has put once again B-town in the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the raid. The arrests took place after the NCB officials, led by zonal director Sandeep Wankhede, raided an alleged "rave party" on a luxury cruise liner. Now as per a E-Times report, NCB will seek further custody of Aryan Khan. NCB detained eight people on Saturday after raiding a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in which drugs such as MD, Cocaine, Hashish were found seized following which the detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai. As per NCB, three grams of cocaine, 22 MDMA pills, 21 grams of Charam and five grams MD have been recovered.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde who was representing Aryan Khan said that offences were bailable. He said that Aryan was invited to the ship as a special invitee. He didn't had a boarding pass or a cabin booked. Meanwhile, a number of celebs have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son's involvement in drugs case was exposed. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the latest celeb to extend his support to the Khan family. The Shahid director took to Twitter and wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Suniel Shetty had spoken up about the arrest and its aftermath. SRK’s close friend and former co-star Salman Khan was seen paying a visit to Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat on Sunday night.



