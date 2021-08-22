Neena Gupta wraps up shooting of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Actor Neena Gupta recently completed the shooting of her much-anticipated film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa', which also features veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role.

On Saturday night, Neena took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of images and videos from the wrap-up celebrations organised for her by the film crew.

"My shoot over for #shivshastribalboa had a great shoot back after a month," Neena wrote in the caption while announcing the wrap-up.

In one of the videos, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor could be seen shaking a leg with a Russian dancer. "Aur ab roop parivartan," Neena wrote in the caption referring to her modern avatar compared to what she will be seen sporting on-screen for the movie's character.

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 22, Anupam Kher unveiled the first look poster of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' featuring him with Neena.

The actor revealed that the movie will be "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America."

The movie that happens to be Anupam's 519th film will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom 'Akkara Kazhchakal'. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.

Apart from the upcoming film, Anupam Kher has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

Neena Gupta recently hogged the limelight for her performance in the recently released crime thriller 'Dial 100' co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

Apart from 'Shiv Shastri Balboa', she has Vikas Bahl's new film tentatively titled 'Good Bye' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor