Neha Bhasin confirmed as first contestant of Big Boss OTT

Singer Neha Bhasin is all set to participate in the OTT version of Bigg Boss OTT. The former Viva girl, will be joining Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat and Ridhima Pandit. Neha is known for lending her voice for popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Swag se swagat', 'Asalaam-e-ishqum', 'Heeriye' and 'Jag ghoomeya', among many others.

Neha was a part of an all-girls singing band called Viva, which also comprised of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat and Anushka Manchanda.'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot. Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.