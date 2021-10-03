Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy

Actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Neha got married to Angad in May 2018 and welcomed their first child Mehr just a few months later.

Angad took to Instagram to share the happy news along with a picture from Neha. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!” he wrote, adding heart emojis.

“Waheguru mehr kare (May God bless us) @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let’s make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” he added, along with fingers crossed and folded hands emojis. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and well-wishers.