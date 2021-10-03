Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy, celebrities congratulate

Bollywood celebrities are pouring congratulatory messages for star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as they welcomed their baby boy on Sunday.

A slew of celebrities from Soha Ali Khan to Pulkit Samrat and more, shared their heartfelt wishes after receiving the good news announced by Angad through his Instagram handle.

Soha shared a picture from her daughter Inaaya's birthday party in which Neha can be seen along with Inaaya who is kissing her baby bump and another picture of Neha admitted at a hospital.

Along with the picture, Soha wrote the caption, "Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always !!"

Pulkit Samrat shared Angad's announcement post on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Such beautiful news!! Congratulations guys."

Dia Mirza also shared the couple's photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations sweethearts. Sending baby bedi all our love and blessings!"

Musician Harshdeep Kaur took to her Instagram Story and wrote the congratulatory message, "Congratulations @nehadhupia and @angadbedi. Lots of love to the little one."

Angad added the post on his Story and replied, "Waheguru now even he will hear your voice paath in the morning."

Several other celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Hina Khan and more shared wishes for happy parents.

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor