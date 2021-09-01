Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby shower ceremony with family and friends

Actress and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia Kishwer Merchant celebrated her baby shower ceremony at home with her husband Angad Bedi their family, and celebrity pals. Neha took to Instagram to share a few photos from the occasion.She shared in the caption, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby 👶 shower 🤰 …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making.

I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … 🤩😂here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always ❤️❤️❤️”She shared a couple of photos with husband Angad and shared in the caption, “All you need is love love love ❤️ … #babydaddy 🤰@angadbedi ❤️”Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy in July with a family photo featuring husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. She shared in the caption, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰”Neha's friend and actress Soha Ali Khan also attended the event. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Mehr.

