Neha Dhupia shares first glimpse of her baby boy with a sweet note

Neha Dhupia shared a series of pictures of her daughter Mehr on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Mehr can be seen bending over to kiss her little brother.In one of the pictures, Mehr, who wore a unicorn tiara, bends over to kiss her little brother. In another one, she was captured staring at a white rose. Neha didn't reveal Mehr and her son's faces in the pictures. Last week, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi had celebrated Mehr's 3rd birthday and shared photos from the starry bash on Instagram.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. Angad took to Instagram to share the happy news with the world and shared a photo of Neha’s maternity shoot. The post was captioned as, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!”Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, 2021and welcomed a baby boy on October 3, 2021.

