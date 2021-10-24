Neha, Siddhaanth say goodbye to 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' as show ends

Mumbai, Oct 24 The daily soap 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' has wrapped up its shoot and the last episode will air on November 5. It was an emotional moment for the lead actors Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi as they thanked fans for supporting the show and shared their experience of being part of it.

Neha mentioned: "'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' has been one of the finest experiences for me, especially in terms of building beautiful relationships. I really want to thank Mr. Arvind Babbal and Mrs. Rekha Babbal for being the producers of the show. Whenever I am with them, I feel at home, they are very caring, like my parents. The cast is also like my extended family, and I feel really proud that our show did so well, and credit to all the people involved in the show. I feel I have gained a lot from this show."

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also shared his experience of playing the role of 'Kuldeep' and how it was to shoot during the pandemic.

He added: "I always believe that a good story has to come to an end, so that we can move ahead when the time is right. Yes, it is a bittersweet feeling, anything that ends is not a good feeling altogether, but it is also the beginning of something new. While it had a good run of 11 months, we have been shooting the show for one and half years. We were also working during the second wave of the pandemic, which was a blessing as a lot of people lost their jobs. So, I'm grateful and thankful to the makers for having me on board and believing in me, I just hope that I have justified their support. Now, I am just looking forward to what's ahead."

The last episode of 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' will air on November 5 on Zee TV.

