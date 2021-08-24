Netflix announces release dates for upcoming films including Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don't Look Up'

Popular streaming giant Netflix has recently announced the release dates for its slate of awaited films including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up,' Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' and more.

As per Variety, the movies like Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba's 'The Harder They Fall', 'The Starling', starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' among several others, will first have a theatrical release before debuting on Netflix.

In total, the streamer will release around 40 movies throughout the rest of 2021, staying firm on its promise to deliver new films every week for the entire year.

Here's the full list of the release dates of movies:

1. September

'Afterlife Of The Party', on Netflix on September 2

'Worth', on Netflix on September 3

'Blood Brothers: Malcom X and Muhammad Ali', on Netflix on September 9

'Kate', in select theatres and on Netflix on September 10

'NightBooks', on Netflix on September 15

'Schumacher', on Netflix on September 15

'Intrusion', on Netflix on September 22

'The Starling', in select theatres on September 17, and on Netflix on September 24

'My Little Pony: A New Generation', on Netflix on September 24

'Sounds Like Love', on Netflix on September 29

'No One Gets Out Alive', on Netflix on September 29

2. October

'The Guilty', in select theatres on September 24, on Netflix on October 1

'Diana: The Musical', on Netflix on October 1

'There's Someone Inside Your House', on Netflix on October 6

'Found', on Netflix on October 20

'Night Teeth', on Netflix on October 20

'Stuck Together', on Netflix on October 20

'Army of Thieves', on Netflix on October 29

'Hypnotic', on Netflix in on October (No specific date revealed)

'Fever Dream', in select theatres and on Netflix this October (No specific date revealed)

3. November

'The Harder They Fall', in select theatres October 22, on Netflix on November 3

'Love Hard', on Netflix on November 5

'Passing', in select theatres on October 27, on Netflix on November 10

'Red Notice', on Netflix on November 12

'Tick, tick...BOOM!', in select theatres on November 12, on Netflix on November 19

'Bruised', in select theatres on November 17, on Netflix on November 24

'Robin Robin', on Netflix on November 24

'14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible', on Netflix on November 29

'7 Prisoners', in select theatres and on Netflix this November (No specific date revealed)

'A Boy Called Christmas', on Netflix this November (No specific date revealed)

'A Castle for Christmas', on Netflix this November (No specific date revealed)

'The Princess Switch 3', on Netflix this November (No specific date revealed)

4. December

'The Power Of The Dog', in select theatres on November 17, on Netflix on December 1

'Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas', on Netflix on December 3

'The Unforgivable' in select theatres on November 24, on Netflix on December 10

'The Hand Of God', in select theatres on November 3, on Netflix on December 15

'Don't Look Up', in select theatres on December 10, on Netflix on December 24

'The Lost Daughter', in select theatres on December 17, on Netflix on December 31

'Back To The Outback', on Netflix this December (No specific date revealed)

'Mixtape', on Netflix this December (No specific date revealed)

'Single All The Way', on Netflix this December (No specific date revealed).

( With inputs from ANI )

