Netflix docu-series 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' out on Sep 22
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2021 12:24 PM2021-09-14T12:24:07+5:302021-09-14T12:30:20+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 14 A documentary series titled 'Crime Stories: India Detectives', featuring four stories, is all set to release on September 22 on Netflix.
Set in Bengaluru, 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' explores some of the most puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed.
A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. It will give a sneak-peek glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.
Produced by Minnow Films, the series is co-directed by N. Amit and Jack Rampling.
