Netflix moves Ana de Armas starrer Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' for 2022 release

There is bad news for fans anticipating the release of 'Blonde', which is Netflix's fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas, as the streamer has now slated the film for a 2022 release.

According to Variety, 'Blonde', which is being directed by Andrew Dominik, who adapted the film from the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, was one of the year's most anticipated films by industry insiders and consumers. A specific release date for 2022 has not been set yet.

In development since 2010, actors like Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts were once attached to the project. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux had stated in an interview with Deadline that he had invited 'Blonde' to screen out-of-competition at this year's festival, but Netflix declined.

Cuban actor de Armas has been a rising star in Hollywood for the past few years with memorable roles in 'Blade Runner 2049' and 'Knives Out', for which she even received a Golden Globe nomination. The film will also star Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson and Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale.

Dominik has stated in past interviews that the film "has very little dialogue in it," which could have made it difficult to navigate the upcoming awards season where the streamer would have bait-y contenders like the large ensemble 'Don't Look Up' from Adam McKay and the period drama 'The Power of the Dog' from Jane Campion.

Netflix has an avalanche of projects waiting in the wings for awards consideration, many of which are undated but expected to drop in the calendar year.

These include the directorial debuts of Halle Berry with 'Bruised', Rebecca Hall with 'Passing', Jeymes Samuel with 'The Harder They Fall' and Lin-Manuel Miranda with 'Tick, Tick...Boom!', as well as a passion project from Paolo Sorrentino ("The Hand of God") and a still-untitled feature from director Nora Fingscheidt starring Sandra Bullock.

'Blonde' is being produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson. As per Variety, no official future release date has been set for 'Blonde'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor