Netflix slashes its India pricing, subscription available at Rs 149 per month

Good news for Netflix viewers. Netflix has now slashed the price of subscriptions in India. Netflix's monthly plan is now priced at just Rs 149. Earlier Netflix's only mobile plan was priced at Rs 199 per month, it will now be available at Rs 149 per month.

Netflix has ​​lowered prices in India for the first time since its launch in 2016. The reason for this is to keep up with the growing competition in the OTT world and increase the number of users.

As a result, according to the new plan, the mobile plan that used to costs Rs 199 per month will now be available at 149. The basic plan of Rs 499 will now be priced at Rs 199 per month. So, the standard plan which used to charge Rs 649 per month will now be available at Rs 499 per month. Netflix's most expensive premium tier plan, which supports Ultra High-Definition (Ultra HD) for four concurrent screens, has been priced from Rs 799 per month to Rs 649 per month.

