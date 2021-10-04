Netflix unveils first trailer of Andrew Garfield starrer 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

The first official trailer for 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut was released by Netflix on Monday. The movie is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical pre-Rent musical.

According to Deadline, along with the trailer, key art and the first single titled '30/90' from the film's official soundtrack was also unveiled.

In the film, actor Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theatre composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

As described by Netflix, days before Garfield's Larson is due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, he is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesus), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security.

Amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic, Jon feels the clock ticking and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

After a teaser that was released three months ago, the first full trailer introduces Garfield's Larson, "on the cusp of his 30th birthday," dissatisfied with life and harbouring a dream to write "what he hopes will be the next great American musical."

As Larson tells everybody that he meets, he has been hard at work on his musical for 8 years, and there's only so much longer that he can go on. Plagued by feelings of self-doubt and insecurity, Larson charges on. There's also an element of tragedy to his story that the trailer has briefly foreshadowed.

As it is known Larson did not live to see the success of his 'next great American musical', dying at age 35 on January 25, 1996, the morning of Rent's first Off-Broadway preview. The cause of death was an aortic aneurysm caused by undiagnosed Marfan's Syndrome.

The film, which also stars Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens, will mark Miranda's feature directorial debut. In 2001, Miranda, then 21, was writing 'In The Heights' when he attended an Off-Broadway revival of 'tick, tick...BOOM!'

In 2014, Miranda, who would later say that 'Rent' inspired him to begin writing musicals, portrayed Jon in a two-week Encores! production of 'tick, tick...BOOM!'

With a screenplay by Steven Levenson based on Larson's musical and choreography by Ryan Heffington, the upcoming movie has been produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Julie Oh and Miranda, with Celia Costas, Julie Larson and Levenson as executive producers.

The first single from the film's official soundtrack, '30/90' has been performed by Garfield and features additional vocals by Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Mj Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus, the track is the lead offering from the full soundtrack of music written by Jonathan Larson as heard in the film.

As per Deadline, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is set for release in select theatres on November 12 and on the streaming platform on November 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

