Netizens trolls Deepika Padukone for pairing white socks with black heels, see pics

Popular Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fails to set the major couple goals, the duo has emerged several heights of a career with their acting skills and movies but apart from that the couple is famously known for their fashion sense, Ranveer and Deepika always amaze everyone by their different outfits. Deepika's classy looks and her Airpot looks are talks of the town, on the other hand, Ranveer also makes it to headlines with his unusual outfits.

But this time the diva fails to impress people with her look, recently Deepika Padukone is been seen in a private airport in a blue oversized printed denim jacket with a light pair of blue jeans, but what captured the eyes of the audience is her footwear, Deepika wore black sandals with white socks. This style of Deepika didn't go well with the fans and the netizens started to make comments on her post.

One user wrote 'Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi'. While another user wrote 'What on earth is she wearing?'. Other user commented 'Raveer ka asar ho gya hai.. Ab to.lgta designer b same hi hai in ka'. Questioning her style statement, one of the users asked, “Why those kitten heels with white socks.” One user called her 'Fashion disaster'.

Meanwhile, on the work front Deepika will soon be seen along with her husband in Kabir Khan's "83" the movie is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory.