New 'Minnal Murali' trailer out, Tovino Thomas says film will be an 'electrifying watch'

Chennai, Dec 1 The team of director Basil Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali' on Wednesday delighed fans by choosing to release an additional trailer from the film, heightening the suspense factor.

Tovino Thomas, who plays the lead in the film, posted the link to the new trailer on Instagram and said, "Double the speed, double the thrill, double the trailers! It's going to be an electrifying watch on the 24th of December."

The film, which will release exclusively on Netflix, will premiere in Malayalam and will have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, who plays the superhero 'Minnal Murali', the film will feature Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, the superhero film will premiere worldwide on December 24 on Netflix.

Filmmaker Basil Joseph said, "In order to keep our fans guessing, we decided on sharing a sneak peek of what is to come, through this bonus trailer. Our endeavour is to give the audience a good movie and to entertain them through the film. With the bonus trailer we hope the audience are intrigued and are as excited about watching the film as we are to show it to them."

Producer Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters added, "Our goal was to make 'Minnal Murali' a well-rounded film and a family entertainer with something for everyone. Along with the story, it is the amazing cast who have all delivered surreal performances and the crew whose efforts will make people want to watch the film again and again. The bonus trailer will surely leave the audience super excited for what is to come."

