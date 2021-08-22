Nick Jonas commences Jonas Brothers tour with cake from wife Priyanka Chopra

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is back on the road for the Jonas Brothers' 'Remember This Tour'. The Golden Globe nominee kicked off the tour in Las Vegas on Friday with a celebratory cake from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick shared a photo of the cake on his Instagram handle, and in the caption, wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here. The cake was decorated with a photo of the brotherly trio and iced with "Congrats."

"I love you baby. This tour will be one to remember!" Priyanka wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur, India, back in July 2018, celebrated the 3rd anniversary of their engagement last month.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," she wrote on Instagram with a throwback from their engagement night.

The 'We Can Be Heroes' actor had earlier opened up to People magazine about how she and her husband stay connected while they're apart, as she's currently filming her new show Citadel in London. "Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," Priyanka said in January.

"It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him," she added.

On Friday, Nick showed off his look for the first stop of the 'Remember This Tour', which was in Las Vegas. He posed on the balcony of his hotel in a shimmering blue and white striped jacket, layered over a sleeveless white t-shirt, which was tucked into ripped jeans with a black leather belt.

The look was finished with silver and black necklaces, black metal-tip creepers, and black and white checkered socks. "Almost showtime. Night one," he captioned the photos.

Kevin Jonas also gave a glimpse at his ensemble, sporting a red snakeskin print button-up shirt tucked into black pants with matching shoes. "Night one. Ready for you Vegas!" Kevin captioned the photo.

Joe Jonas opted to tease his pre-concert workout routine instead, posting a shirtless video of himself jumping rope to 'Remember This' on the hotel balcony. "SHOW DAY BABYYYYY!" Joe wrote in his caption.

As per People magazine, 'The Remember This Tour', the Jonas Brothers' eleventh headlining tour, is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

( With inputs from ANI )

