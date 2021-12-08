Nick Offerman to star as Bill in series 'Last Of Us'

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Hollywood actor Nick Offerman has been tapped to play Bill in the recasting of HBO series 'The Last Of Us'.

Actor Con O'Neill had previously been announced for the guest starring role, but according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, he was forced to bow out of the show due to a scheduling conflict, reports.

Offerman will appear as Bill alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly fungus.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

The cast includes Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah, and Merle Dandridge reprises her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group struggling for power against the government's military regime.

Offerman is perhaps best known for his role as Ron Swanson on the comedy series 'Parks and Recreation', on which he starred for seven seasons.

He and his 'Parks and Rec' co-star Amy Poehler currently co-host the competition series 'Making It', for which they have been nominated for two Emmy Awards for best hosts of a reality competition.

Offerman's other recent TV credits include 'Devs' and 'Colin in Black & White' at Netflix.

He will next be seen in 'Pam & Tommy' and the 'A League of Their Own' series.

