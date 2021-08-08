Nimrat Kaur wraps up shoot for 'Dasvi'

Actor Nimrat Kaur has finished shooting for her upcoming film 'Dasvi'.

Taking to Instagram, Nimprat penned a lengthy post and shared her experience working for the film.

"There are unforgettable roles in an actor's life and there are unexplored places you visit that come with it. Rarely do the twain meet. Bimla Devi Choudhary (aka Bimmo) is one such gift who'll forever be etched in my heart as the happiest, most thrilling and fun place I got to explore through a part entrusted so encouragingly and lovingly to me!! I already miss her...and can't believe a journey that began 10 months ago for me finally came to its joyous culmination through some of the most surreal times of all our lives. Nothing but the utmost gratitude to all the stolid pillars of #TeamDasvi," she wrote.

Alongside, Nimrat, who earlier entertained the audience with her roles in movies 'The Lunchbox' and 'Airlift', posted a few pictures from the sets of 'Dasvi', wherein she is seen wearing an ethnic suit.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' also features Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. It's an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', and is being touted as a social comedy. Ritesh Shah of 'Pink' fame has written the script of 'Dasvi'.

( With inputs from ANI )

