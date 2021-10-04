Nishant Bhat shares reel recounting his 'Bigg Boss 15' entry

Mumbai, Oct 4 'Bigg Boss 15' has already started and we have seen the premiere night in which the host Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and also saw Ranveer Singh as special guest. Beside this actress Mouni Roy's performance also caught the eye.

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have already entered the show. Salman Khan was seen teasing Shamita Shetty by showing her a few moments from 'Bigg Boss OTT'. He also asked her if she would compete with her sister Shilpa Shetty and try to win the trophy.

Recently Nishant Bhat has shared a reel of his entry on 'Bigg Boss 15' in which he was introduced by actress Mouni Roy. He wrote in the caption: Phata poster Nikla Nishant, Ab BB 15 ka ghar nahi rahega shaant...What an entry'. He received a number of comments from fans. Like 'Mast entry Nishu', 'Baki sab zero, bass apna nishu hero' and all.

Also now Nishant, Pratik and Shamita have special powers, as they are the contenders for captaincy. They cannot be evicted until they have special powers in the house. So, definitely they are now a threat to other contestants.

Other contestants who are part of show are Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, Akasa, Vishal Kotian and Sahil Shroff. This time the theme of 'Bigg Boss 15' is the jungle and contestants have to survive with lesser facilities as compared to previous seasons.

