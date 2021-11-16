Nishant Malkhani, Deana Dia star in 'Gal Karle' music video

Mumbai, Nov 16 Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani is all set for his upcoming music video 'Gal Karle' with actress Deana Dia.

The actress who made her debut with the song 'Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra' with Karan Kundrra talks about the song and her working experience with Nishant.

Deana shares: "I had fun working on this song. Things are getting back to normal. We shot the song in Jaipur amidst the breathtaking views of the city. Nishant and I had a ball while shooting. The entire team has put their best foot forward. Really looking forward to an amazing response".

'Gal Karle' is sung by Dev Negi and Neha Karode. Lyrics are by Manzar Baliyavi and Geet Saga with music by Anamik Chauhan and Asif Iqbal. Produced by Pravin Patel and directed by Aman Prajapat, the song is all set to release on November 20.

