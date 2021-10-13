No bail for Aryan Khan today, superstar's son to stay jail tonight

The sessions court has adjourned Aryan Khan's bail hearing till tomorrow. Aryan Khan will stay in jail tonight. The hearing will not start before 11 am on Thursday. The ASG is yet to wrap up his arguments. Aryan Khan's lawyers have left the court. Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai has argued that Aryan didn't have cash, so he couldn't buy drugs, and since he didn't buy drugs, he wasn't going to consume any. In asking for bail, he has reiterated many times that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, and of all the drugs seized, only six grams of charas was found with Arbaaz Merchant for his own consumption, not for sale.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on October 7 sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. On October 8, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in relation to the drugs seized following an NCB raid at a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was mid-sea and on its way to Goa on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, and were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4.They were remanded to NCB custody till October 7, which is when the Mumbai Magistrate court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

