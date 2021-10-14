No bail for Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail for 6 more days

The court has reserved Aryan Khan's bail plea in the ongoing drugs case till October 20. Shah Rukh Khan's son will have to spend six more days in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, argued on a statement of the accused that says the mobile phone was voluntarily given.

"The mobile phone was seized but there is no seizure panchnama? If they believe that the contents of the mobile are important, they have it. Why curtail my liberty? Nothing has been suggested that if he is released on bail investigation will be affected. "Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 along with seven others after the NCB raided an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Aryan’s bail plea after which he was sent to Arthur Jail.