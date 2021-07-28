No clean chit for Shilpa Shetty yet in pornograpjhy case

The Mumbai crime branch has appointed forensic auditors to look into the financial transactions and bank accounts of businessman Raj Kundra, in connection with the ongoing pornography case. Moreover, no clean chit has been given yet to Kundra's wife, and actress Shilpa Shetty, in the case. The bank accounts under the lens include one joint account of Kundra's Viaan Industries, a company at the centre of the alleged porn racket, and where Shilpa Shetty was a director. So far, investigators have not found flow of money into any of the bank accounts operated by Shilpa Shetty from those which are under the lens, the official said.

"But as this is a part of the investigation and analysis of accounts is on, there is no clean chit yet for Shetty," a source close to Mumbai Police said. On Tuesday, the court remanded Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, in 14-day judicial custody. On the other hand, the Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bails to model-actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, stating that no coercive action would be taken against the duo till September 20, 2021. Sherlyn Chopra was summoned to appear before the property cell on Tuesday in connection with the porn racket case involving Kundra.

