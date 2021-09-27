'No Time to Die' world premiere to stream exclusively on Facebook

The London world premiere of Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' will stream live on Facebook on September 28, Tuesday.

Variety confirmed that Facebook has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28, Tuesday, and will broadcast the event on both the social media platform and through Oculus Venues, experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.

The red carpet will reportedly broadcast from 5:30 pm to 7:05 pm local time, and the show will be hosted by presenter Clara Amfo. The production will incorporate Facebook's social video tools, such as live comments, captioning and question-answer sessions.

Apart from Daniel, the upcoming movie stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

All the stars are expected to hit the red carpet in London, alongside Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Healthcare workers and members of the armed forces are also set to attend the event.

As per Variety, an immersive experience will allow Oculus users to access the red carpet live stream through the updated 'Oculus Venues' app. Facebook has also launched an interactive AR filter on Instagram, which it owns, and which will give fans a chance to put themselves in the James Bond opening sequence.

The Bond launch is one of the most anticipated premieres for the UK industry. The movie was originally slated to debut in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its release to November 2020, and then again to April 2021. In January, the film was delayed again to October.

As per the latest development, the film will premiere in the UK on September 30, Friday and on October 8 in the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

