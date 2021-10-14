Nora Fatehi reaches the ED office in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned actress-dancer Nora Fatehi in a money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez was also earlier summoned by the ED.

The actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

The questioning will reportedly be done in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

Film actress Jacqueline Fernandes has also been summoned by the ED for the third time. She has been called to the ED office at MTNL yesterday to join the interrogation. Sukesh had also tried to trap Jacqueline by plotting from inside the jail.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian model-actress. Nora has danced on many famous item songs in Bollywood. She has appeared in many reality shows. Nora has also worked in films like Street Dancer 3D, Batla House.