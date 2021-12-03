Noted film producer's brother arrested for seeking sexual favours against actor

A film producer's brother has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sexually harassing a female actor. According to a Republic TV report, the 35-year old has been accused of touching the woman inappropriately and seeking sexual favours from her in exchange for acting opportunities. She reportedly claimed that the man had approached her for a project and asked her if she will be comfortable with shooting in Pune. He, however, sought sexual favours in return for helping her get the project. According to a ANI tweet, FIR has been reportedly registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching & seeking sexual favours from a struggling actress in exchange for getting her roles. An FIR was registered at Aarey Police Station under Section 354 of IPC,” the news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police. According to a report in ETimes, Jyoti Desai, a senior officer from Aarey police confirmed that the arrest was made after a Marathi serial actress filed a complaint. The complainant also claimed that the man threatened her with dire consequences when she expressed her displeasure over his inappropriate touching.

