Noted Malayalam actor Ramesh Valiyasala found dead at his residence in Kerala

Noted Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. According to a E-Times report, the actor was undergoing severe financial struggle during the pandemic. The veteran actor was found hanging in his house, police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe. Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project. He was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state and has also acted in films.

The actor was working for the Malayalam movie Varaal directed by director Kannan Thamarakulam. Soon after the news of his death was shared by producer and production controller NM Badusha, condolences have been pouring in for the actor on social media. "Though actors spend most of their lives under the spotlight.....It's a lonely journey....An uphill fight every single day....I am so sad you chose to stop fighting....Adieu good friend," actor Rajesh Hebbar wrote.